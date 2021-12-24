Mum, who was ‘traumatised’ after seeing Christmas party images, now has a completely different appearance.

After seeing images of herself at a Christmas party, a mother said she was “traumatised” and cut her dress size in half.

Karen Beebee, from Burscough, watched her weight steadily increasing over time, peaking at 15st 12lbs at her heaviest.

The mother of two would frequently go a whole day at work without eating before returning home and devouring 4,000 calories in one session.

She claimed she grew to despise her size 24 physique and resolved to do something about it after avoiding the camera during a holiday gathering.

Karen determined to keep to a rigorous New Year’s diet, ditching takeout in the process and losing six stone in just six months.

She left her NHS position the following year to become a diet coach so she could assist others achieve similar results.

She now enjoys posing for photographs and claims to be lot more confident and joyful as a result.

Karen expressed herself as follows: “I had married and had children over the years, and the weight had creeped up on me gradually.

“I knew I was overweight, but it’s difficult to stay motivated when you don’t feel good about yourself.

“I remember having to cram myself into the dress I wore to that Christmas party, barely breathing, and not wanting to go.

“I despised it when everyone at the party said, “Let’s snap photos!” When I first saw the photo, I was traumatized, but it was this experience that convinced me that I needed to change.

“Now I’m not afraid of the camera, and I like taking pictures with my friends and coworkers – and I’ve definitely gained ten years.”

Karen spent 25 years in the NHS, first as a nurse and subsequently as a high-pressure managerial post, where she developed poor habits.

She’d be too preoccupied to eat all day before consuming up to 4,000 calories in one sitting when she got home, which she’d get from takeaways and fast food.

Oliver, 25, and Dominic, 23, were her other sons. “The summary has come to an end.”