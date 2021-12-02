Mum, who was a ‘angel in disguise,’ died after feeling ‘worthless.’

An inquest determined that a mother who felt “worthless” after surgery died of a drug and alcohol overdose.

Sharon Hartman died on June 25, 2021, at the age of 45, after being taken off life support at Southport Hospital.

The mother-of-two suffered with addiction and had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to an inquest held today (December 2) at Bootle Town Hall.

Ms Hartman was rushed to Southport Hospital on June 22 after her ex-partner discovered her suffering from abdominal pains and vomiting at her flat in Southport.

She was conscious when she was admitted to the hospital, but her condition “deteriorated” despite being put on a ventilator, and on June 25, the decision was made to remove life support. She died later that day.

Shirley Hartman, 28, described her mother as “strange” and “crazy in a good way” after the verdict was announced today.

“Mum was kind-hearted despite what she was going through,” she told The Washington Newsday. Amazingly strong and the best, craziest mother anyone could ask for. In terms of personality, he’s crazy in a nice way.

“Overall, she’s a pretty unusual, strong woman.”

“She was a rough woman disguised as an angel.” “I could go on and on.” Shirley told The Washington Newsday at the time of her mother’s death that her mother had mental health concerns and had felt “insecure” and “worthless” after undergoing a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

“She always drank wine in a social setting, but it turned into an addiction with substance usage over time,” she added. Her mental health was also in bad shape.

“She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and underwent a mastectomy, which was a difficult procedure in and of itself.” Due to the pandemic, her reconstructive surgery was repeatedly postponed, making her even more nervous and making her feel worthless.” The medical cause of death was given as “multi-organ failure owing to multi-drug and alcohol overdose” during the inquest. The death was also attributed to “chronic and present high alcohol and cigarette consumption.”

