Mum, who had lip filler to’make herself feel better,’ is now fighting for her life.

After problems, a mother who had lip filler to “cheer herself up” was brought to the hospital by paramedics and nearly died.

Kerry Parry chose a £380 Botox and lip and cheek filler package offer two weeks ago to boost her confidence after dealing with the illness of a family member.

The 43-year-old was shocked when she experienced a vascular occlusion, which occurs when a filler plugs a blood vessel and shuts off circulation, while receiving treatment near her home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Kerry had the filler dissolved in a bid to save her lip, but she had a severe anaphylactic reaction to the dissolving chemical and was rushed to hospital, fearing she was “going to die.” The mobile hairdresser is now sharing images of how her entire face swelled and her lips ballooned to “triple their size” I

“I decided to book in for a package of Botox and lip and cheek filler, I don’t know why I decided to get it done really, I was having a bit of a bad time and simply thought it could brighten me up,” Kerry explained.

“Because the injector was a fully qualified nurse, I believed her and assumed she knew what she was doing.

“I had a clogged blood artery, and virtually as soon as Hyaluronidase was injected to dissolve the filler, my entire face blew out, and my lips tripled in size.

“Within two minutes, I was practically unrecognizable, so I knew something was wrong right away.

“Before I knew it, I was being injected with various substances and being transported to the hospital in an ambulance while wearing an oxygen mask. I was convinced I was going to die.

“It was the most terrifying experience of my life,” says the mother of two, who had only previously had Botox injected once in her late twenties before opting for the £380 cosmetic package.

The beautician, she claims, cautioned her about the dangers. “The summary has come to an end.”