Mum who feared she would die following a heart attack when she was 32 shows off her weight loss.

Before losing an astounding amount of weight in just 18 months, a mother of two felt she was “going to die.”

Joanne Fenlon, from Birkdale, has struggled with a number of health issues that have hampered her throughout her life, from being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of ten to suffering a heart attack two weeks after turning 32.

Joanne, aged 51, has spent the last year and a half altering her life, having joined Slimming World in February 2020 in an attempt to modify her lifestyle.

Over the last 18 months, an undiagnosable condition that caused severe agony in her legs appears to have eased as a result of her weight loss.

“I would suggest if you want to do it, try it and don’t give up,” Joanne told The Washington Newsday. Keep your attention on why you’re doing it. That’s exactly what I did. I believed I was going to die as I sat there before meeting Dee [Wright] from Slimming World.

“I was only getting bigger and couldn’t move. I desperately needed to move but couldn’t and couldn’t think of a method to aid myself. Slimming World was a lifesaver for me.”

Dee Wright, Joanne’s Slimming World consultant, was quick to commend her for guiding her through the metamorphosis.

Joanne first encountered Dee in a Tesco in Kew, where she was marketing her club with a kiosk. She hasn’t looked back since.

When Joanne first suffered her heart attack, she stated her health problems began to pile up.

“I was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic at the age of ten, and my health wasn’t too awful after that until I had my heart attack,” she explained. On Christmas Eve, I turned 32, and on January 8, I suffered a heart attack.

“They put me on medications, and it altered my life. I used to be a smoker, but I stopped. I gained a few pounds and was 16st 9lbs before I realized it.

"It's true that my heart attack changed me, both mentally and physically. When I had two young children, I was trying to wrap my head around that."