Mum was ‘terrified’ when she heard a ‘huge blast’ on the plane to Lanzarote.

After hearing a huge bang on a flight to Lanzarote, a mother was left “petrified.”

On Wednesday, Jo Hughes was flying to the Canary Islands with her husband Shaun, 45, and son Ryan, 16, for a family vacation when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

As Ryanair aircraft FR2131, which took off from Manchester Airport, was forced to reroute to Liverpool, Jo stated she had her sweatshirt over her head.

“At first, I had my eyes closed because I’m a terrible flyer,” Jo, 42, of Chester, told The Washington Newsday. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten progressively worse.” Jo claimed she heard a blast from the plane shortly after takeoff from Manchester Airport.

“It was a massive blast, and then you could hear what sounded like a speedboat and incredibly intense vibrations,” Jo explained.

“I looked at my spouse, and he looked at me.”

After hearing the bang, Jo claimed she was “petrified” and assumed the landing gear had fallen off the plane.

Jo said they were informed a bird had hit the engine around 10 minutes later, and the jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Liverpool Airport.

“All I can say is that the captain, co-pilot, and crew were simply great,” Jo stated. They were quite calm and kept us informed about what was going on.

“I thought I’d never want to fly again when we were up in the air.”

“I was very thankful when we got off the plane that we were fine and that we were able to get on another flight immediately away.” I probably wouldn’t have gone back if they had sent a plane tomorrow, but I was in such shock that I immediately jumped on the next trip.” Jo and her family arrived in Lanzarote after being shifted to a new flight. They are currently enjoying a week away.

“This flight from Manchester to Lanzarote (13th Oct) was diverted to Liverpool airport following a small bird attack,” a Ryanair spokeswoman stated.

“The plane landed normally, and passengers were transferred to a replacement plane that flew to Lanzarote shortly after.”

