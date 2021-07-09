Mum was taken aback when she discovered a message on her car encouraging her to dress up.

A self-assured mother was furious to find a message slipped under her car windscreen wiper requesting that she close her blinds because their children “don’t want to see your a** exposed.”

Alex Taylor was taken aback when she returned to her car at 8.30 a.m. to see the prudish ticking off in her underpants in the window of her Chelmsford, Essex, house on Saturday night.

At around 10.30 p.m., the mother-of-two threw on a t-shirt over a pair of underwear before closing her door and turning off the lights – and evidently had an unsatisfied audience.

The car sales manager, on the other hand, has been empowered by the cheeky note to parade around in her underwear with the blinds open more frequently in the quiet of her own house.

“It would be really appreciated if you could at least [sic]close your blinds when wandering naked!” the note says. My kids do not and would not want to see your a** on the [sic]show around your house. Thank you so much, your neighbors [sic].”

Alex stated, ” “It’s the strangest thing that’s ever occurred to me, and I’m at a loss for words.

“I wasn’t out in public naked. I was dressed in a t-shirt and a pair of French knickers that covered most of my bum.

“To be honest, they’re lucky, since I usually wear a lot less than that. I simply went around as usual, shutting up and turned off all the lights.

“They’re lucky they caught me this time since I was fully clothed.

“I’m really at ease in my own skin, and I’m not self-conscious about my appearance.

“I’m not sure what they were taught to believe that this is a problem, but also that it’s acceptable to look into someone else’s home and tell me how to dress.

“I was initially taken aback, and then I became enraged. I was furious that someone, who was meant to be my neighbor, had the arrogance to leave a letter on my windscreen rather than calling on the door and confronting me about it.

“The fact that they did. The summary comes to a close.