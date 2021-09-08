Mum was shocked when she discovered a “grim discovery” in a can of Heinz vegetable soup.

After discovering a plastic bag in a tin of Heinz vegetable soup, a mother was “disgusted.”

The 43-year-old Knowsley mother, who did not want to be identified, had just returned home following a long day and decided to make a quick tea with a tin of Heinz vegetable soup.

Outside McCooley’s, a thug threatens a stranger with a claw hammer.

She claims she saw something peculiar in the tin after opening it, which she purchased from Asda in Huyton while shopping with her mother.

“At first I assumed it was a mouse in the pan, but after pouring part of the soup into the bowl, I realized it was some kind of plastic bag,” the 43-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I felt humiliated and appalled. I was telling my family how much my granddaughter enjoyed vegetable soup, and I couldn’t help but wonder what would have occurred if I had given it to her.

“I had mum check her soup because she had purchased some at the same time.”

After discovering the plastic bag, the Knowsley woman contacted Heinz customer service to report her discovery.

“I contacted them since I wasn’t sure if it was just me or if it was in other people’s tins,” she explained.

“Our plastic piece was quite large, but what if some of the pieces were tiny or had fallen off? With this type of activity, you never know.

“I’m simply worried that this has occurred to other people, and I want to warn them.”

Heinz acknowledged that a comprehensive inquiry into why plastic was discovered in the tin would be conducted.

“The quality of our meals is always our top priority, so we were extremely sorry to learn about this,” a Heinz representative stated.

“We follow tight and exacting preparation and manufacturing procedures at all times, as well as quality inspections at every stage, to ensure that no foreign matter enters our products.

“Of course, as soon as the item is returned to us, we will conduct a thorough investigation.”