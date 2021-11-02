Mum was shocked to discover that she had named all five of her children after drugs.

A mother was shocked to discover that she had named all of her children after drugs by accident.

She declared her plans to name her fourth son Oscar when heavily pregnant.

However, she told Kidspot that when she and her husband disclosed the name, a friend burst out laughing.

“He was laughing uncontrollably, which perplexed me… until he called the baby’an ounce,’ and it finally clicked,” she explained.

The mother claims she had no idea that a “ounce bag of marijuana” was referred to as a “Oscar” until that point.

She started out laughing right away, but then grew silent when she realized her husband’s friend wasn’t done yet.

He went on to say that her older three sons’ names were all variations on the subject.

She went on to say: “I couldn’t understand the Max link at first because Charlie and Harry were cocaine and heroin, but he informed me it was a drink that had GHB and amphetamines in it.

“I was half mortified and half laughing uncontrollably, hoping no one would notice.”

She claimed it was just coincidental, and that the names of her sons were picked for specific reasons.

Surprisingly, more than a decade later, she unwittingly continued the name tradition with her fifth kid.

She said, ” “My mother had always stated she hoped she could change her name to Billy Jo, and it had always stuck with me, and I liked it.

“I didn’t realize till later that Billy is a slang term for a bong… Nothing was done on purpose, which usually makes me giggle.

“However, I adore their names and would select them all again if given the chance; I can’t imagine them being anything else.” My takeaway from it is that you should constantly try to find some laughter in your life.”