Mum was pursued by a man as she attempted to exit the Aldi supermarket.

When an Aldi customer realized she couldn’t pay for her groceries at the checkout, she was left in “shock.”

The mother wrote on Facebook yesterday (July 25) that she had been shopping with her six-year-old son at Aldi on St Mary’s Road in Garston.

She realised she had brought out the wrong cash card after arriving at the checkout with her groceries and had to abandon some of her purchases.

The mother claimed that as she was carrying the rest of her groceries into her car, a “beautiful man” approached her with the bag of groceries she had to leave behind.

She claimed she was “so taken aback by the man’s generosity” that she forgot to ask for his contact information so she could refund the money.

Following the act of kindness, the mother thanked the stranger on Facebook, not only for his generosity, but also for the chance it provided to teach her six-year-old the “value of being kind.”

“So today while I was shopping in the Aldi on Aigburth road, I got to the till and realized I’d brought out the incorrect cash card, so I left some goods behind,” the mother wrote on Facebook.

“Anyway, as I was packing up my car, a wonderful man came up to the car with a bag containing the things I had forgotten… [I] was so taken aback by his generosity that I didn’t even ask for his contact information to repay him.

“So, if you’re that kind person, please contact me because I’d love to return the money to you.”

“But thank you so much because I was able to convey the importance of kindness to my six-year-old son who was with me.”

The post has so far received over 750 likes and numerous comments applauding the man for his spontaneous act of kindness.

“What a heartwarming story,” one individual said. What a wonderful man.”

“Aww what a beautiful thing to do x there are some amazing people in this world x,” a second person said.

“Summary ends,” a third person added after reading the message.