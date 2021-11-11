Mum was obliged to pay the legal fees of the midwife in Benidorm who slept with her baby’s father.

A mother in Benidorm who discovered her baby’s midwife had slept with her partner has been ordered to pay her legal bills after a judge concluded she “did not have a legal case.”

Michelle Pryor was resting in Liverpool Women’s Hospital after giving birth by caesarean section to her fourth child, Skylar, when experienced midwife Joanne Lumsden mentioned meeting her partner, Merseyside Police Sergeant Gary Hayden.

Ms Pryor, now 41, became suspicious after Ms Lumsden told her she had “rubbed sun-cream into his back” in the Spanish resort. Ms Lumsden had been in the Channel 4 series One Born Every Minute.

She told a community midwife about her concerns when she got out of the hospital, and Ms Lumsden called Ms Pryor at home, disclosing that she had had sex with Sgt Hayden.

To make matters worse for the worried mother, Ms Lumsden admitted that their affair had lasted for a short time after they returned from Spain, despite Sgt Hayden’s claims to be single.

Sgt Hayden’s relationship with Ms Pryor terminated soon after the romance was revealed, according to Ms Pryor.

Ms Lumsden was later fired by Liverpool Women’s Hospital for failing to register a conflict of interest after learning that Sgt Hayden’s partner was Ms Pryor, and for contacting her about the affair.

Ms. Pryor filed a lawsuit in the High Court against Ms. Lumsden and the hospital, alleging “breach of privacy rights” and “breach of the duty not to act in conflict of duty.”

Senior Master Barbara Fontaine of the High Court decided that her legal team, Bond Turner, had failed to present a “legally coherent cause of action.”

“I am astonished and dismayed by the outcome of my legal suit against Joanne Lumsden and Liverpool Women’s Hospital,” Ms Pryor told The Washington Newsday.

“The news is still fresh in my mind, and I haven’t had time to fully process the unexpected consequence.” I’ve spent the last four years battling for justice in the English legal system, trying to hold Joanne Lumsden and Liverpool Women’s Hospital responsible for Ms Lumsden’s misconduct as a midwife…

"Although the decision is discouraging for my family and me, one of the.

