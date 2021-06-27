Mum was informed that all of her unborn baby’s bones had been fractured.

Mum was told all her unborn baby’s bones were broken.

Despite being assigned a 1% chance of survival, a 10-year-old girl born with dwarfism is recuperating from a life-changing scoliosis operation.

Stevie Brumby, from Ellesmere Port, was advised her bump was 4cm too small at her final midwife check in December 2010.

Stevie Brumby was not able to cuddle her daughter because she was too fragile.

For comfort, the nurse sent Stevie for a growth scan, but after 20 minutes, her gut feeling told her something was wrong.

Stevie’s unborn baby was diagnosed with dwarfism and she was sent for a further 4D scan, where she received the devastating news that every bone in her baby’s body was broken.

Stevie was told there was a 99% chance her daughter wouldn’t survive due to having 32 broken bones, including her skull and was offered a termination at 37 weeks and five days.

Close family friend, Toni Butler, 28, said “this was never an option” for Stevie.

“It was not an option,” she explained, “she knew if her baby had a 1% chance of living, she had to give her that chance.”

“She is Millie’s finest mother and has always believed in her.”

Millie was born on January 24, 2011, but her mother was unable to hold her “fragile” daughter.

Millie was able to live a relatively “normal” life, until at aged eight she was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition where the spine twists and curves to the side.

Toni said: “Then when lockdown hit Millie was out of school and didn’t spend much time in her chair which meant her condition deteriorated.

“Her spine reached a 100 degree curve on both top and bottom and the only option was life changing surgery.

“Millie’s surgery was a big success because to the collaboration of two extremely skilled spinal surgeons.”

According to Toni, Millie is now “smashing” her recovery and it at home having cuddles with her mum.

After the surgery, the 28-year-old decided to set up a GoFundMe page for her friend to go towards a much deserved day out.

Toni told The newspapers: “Anybody who knows Stevie knows how much she is all about charity. She inspires me everyday and I just really wanted to give back to her.

“I was overwhelmed and humbled by the donations. I set out to raise £100 and the total is now at almost £900.

“Stevie has said she’s looking to put a deposit down for a holiday with the kids.”

To find out more about Millie’s story, visit the GoFundMe Page.