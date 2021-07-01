Mum was headbutted by an ex partner, who informed her she was ‘being sliced to bits.’

An ex-boyfriend threatened to cut a vulnerable mother’s face and “stab her up and snap her jaw.”

Patrick Garrett was in a relationship with the woman for almost 18 months, according to the ECHO.

When the relationship ended in December, he initiated a series of violent attacks against her, including headbutting her and seizing her by the throat.

A group assaulted a paedophile who stole wedding and funeral deposits.

They split up after she reported him to the police for threatening to harm her children, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Garrett, of Coniston Street, Anfield, made abusive phone calls and texts on December 14 in which he called her a “grass” and warned her she would “get what she got,” according to prosecutor Simon Duncan.

On December 15, he said he was outside her house and she “had best pray the cops grab him,” but he wasn’t there when officers arrived.

Garrett went to her home in Wavertree on December 20 to gather some possessions, according to the court.

He surged forward and “squeezed” her throat with one hand for five to ten seconds as she tried to fend him off when she bent down to deliver him a bag.

“He smirked and walked away with the bag,” Mr Duncan added.

She called the domestic abuse hotline, but he continually called and threatened, “If you don’t retract the statement, it will get worse.”

