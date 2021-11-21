Mum was given a ‘death sentence’ after noticing’something wasn’t right.’

After being confirmed cancer-free, a mother of two was given a “death sentence.”

Linda Brennan, 56, was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago at the Clatterbridge-run Marina Dalglish Unit at Aintree Hospital.

Linda, however, has stage four cancer that has grown throughout her body and into her bones two years after ringing the bell to indicate the end of chemotherapy.

Anthony, the Norris Green woman’s 32-year-old son, explained how he felt when he learned of her fatal disease.

“It’s just sheer shock,” Anthony told The Washington Newsday, “especially when the memory of her ringing the bell is still pretty fresh with you, it being a fantastic day and a major accomplishment for her.”

“It didn’t seem like that long ago.” We’re suddenly informed that she’s been sentenced to death. It hasn’t really hit me yet.” Linda had been visiting her doctor “nearly every week” until she was referred for a full body CT scan, which indicated she had stage 4 breast cancer that had spread throughout her body over a month prior.

“She’d been struggling for about 18 months with chest infections, coming back to the physicians, exhaustion, discomfort in her sides, pain in her hips,” her son Anthony told The Washington Newsday.

Since his mother’s terminal prognosis, Anthony has been exploring alternative treatments in the hopes of extending her life beyond a year.

Linda is being treated by Clatterbridge to help her cope with her cancer.

She’s also modified her diet, started taking supplements, and is seeing a private cancer clinic that uses “off-label” medication to treat illnesses that aren’t included on the label.

Linda’s son Anthony started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the additional care.

Within days of it going live, Anthony had donated about £4,000 for his mother, who used to teach at a neighboring school with children with emotional and behavioral disorders.

It’s “wonderful,” Anthony said, to witness the response to the fundraising and to have the webpage printed out and placed in store windows when he’s out shopping.

“She’s always given herself to everybody else but herself,” he said of his mother Linda, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Whenever someone else has a problem, my mother is the first to help.”

