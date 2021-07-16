Mum was given a colorful send-off since she had “so much life to live and songs to sing.”

Mum was given a colorful send-off since she had “so much life to live and songs to sing,” as she put it.

A colorful and touching memorial ceremony was held today for a Wirral mother who was killed by a drunk driver.

Family and friends gathered at Landican Cemetery to pay their final goodbyes to Kara Prentice.

The 33-year-old died on June 4 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident caused by a drunk driver in 2018.

A colorful horse-drawn carriage carried Kara’s casket to the Woodchurch Crematory, with mourners dressed in brightly colored clothing looking on.

READ MORE: A father was taken aback when he went to a stranger’s house to reclaim £300 that his child had misplaced.

The Disney-loving mother-of-three was carried into the chapel in a Lion King casket as ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ played outside.

Inside, family members paid loving respect to the woman “who had so much to give, so much life to live, and so many melodies to sing,” as mourners gathered to remember Kara’s life.

In a moving tribute, Kara’s sister Paige paid tribute to her big sister’s “biggest heart.”

“She was always there for me,” Paige said.

“She had the largest heart anyone had ever seen.

“I shouldn’t have to bid my older sister farewell for the rest of my life today.

“Everywhere I look and see, I’ll be reminded of her.”

As loved ones said their final goodbyes, family members, including Kara’s mother Maria Bruce, sister Paige, and one of her children, laid roses on the casket in a moving gesture.

Kara moved to Wallasey as a youngster to attend Oldershaw secondary school before returning to London as an adult to help her father Terry with his care.

Kara returned to Wirral in 2017, when she was described as a kind and thoughtful kid who was the “heart and soul of a party.” “I adore karaoke, WWE wrestling, the paranormal, and Disney,” she said.

Even after the horrible collision that left her with major injuries and ended in the amputation of both her legs, her family said she was thinking of others.

Paige said, “She told me and mum at least it wasn’t a child.” She was thinking about others even when she was in great pain.”