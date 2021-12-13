Mum was ‘fed up’ with having to buy Christmas gifts for the teachers.

After deciding not to buy Christmas gifts for her children’s teachers this year, a mother has expressed her concern.

Many parents and caregivers give gifts to teachers at the end of the autumn/winter school year, while others band together to offer vouchers.

However, one mother has stated that she is “fed up” with school fees and would not be purchasing gifts this year.

“Aibu (am I being unreasonable) not to buy gifts for teachers?” she said on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable forum.

“I do it every year,” she added, “but I’m tired of it since there are so many expenses.” Instead, Aibu, why don’t you just write a nice card?” My sister claims they work long hours and undertake a difficult job for little pay. They also keep track of who bought what. “However, I’m tired up with the exorbitant costs.” The mum’s message drew a variety of replies from other Mumsnet members.

“I don’t,” one person said. Currently, eight instructors are involved in my daughter’s teaching (primary!). “All we do is cards.” “Not at all unrealistic,” a teacher responded. Gifts are not expected, but a thoughtful card is always appreciated. (I work as a teacher.)”

“You don’t need to be bullied into buying things you don’t want to buy,” another Mumsnet user remarked. When my dc [dear child]attends school, I’m not going to buy teachers gifts.” “Yanbu [you are not being unreasonable],” replied another. Some individuals seem to forget that instructors are hired to educate their dc [dear children]. It’s likely that they don’t even like your tiny baby.”

“I don’t and I don’t feel awful about it,” one Mumsnet user said. Nobody ever gives me a gift for performing my work. I’m sure a heartfelt note (and an email to the head teacher, if you like it) would be welcomed if there is a particular teacher who has been extraordinary.” “Of course that’s alright!” said a teacher. I’m a teacher, and I believe that a genuine card is more significant than a box of chocolates (I keep the majority of my cards from students and parents)”.

And now there’s a new Mumsnet. “The summary has come to an end.”