Mum was disgusted by what she discovered at the bottom of the park’s children’s slide.

Lyndsey Lloyd, 30, was out enjoying the weather with her two-year-old daughter Lily at the park when she made the horrifying discovery.

In Kelsall Park, Eastham, Wirral, an office worker discovered sharp nails and pins strewn about the bottom of the slide.

Thankfully, she noticed them before allowing Lily to fall down the slide and perhaps injure herself.

“We were just going to have a wonderful quiet afternoon in the park, and when I initially arrived, I didn’t notice anything,” Lyndsey, from Eastham, said.

“Lily had already gone round and round on the circle before heading over to the slide.

“I was waiting for her at the bottom when I noticed all these small fragments on the floor.

“I was mortified when I realized they were nails and pins.

“I tried to get a load of them, but there were so many that it was difficult to get them all.

“It’s been suggested that they were left behind by workers, but I don’t believe that’s the case; why wouldn’t they just pick them up?

“I believe it was vandals, and I’m not sure why somebody would do something like that.

“A youngster is the only one who is likely to be hurt. They shouldn’t install them anywhere, but especially not in a park for small children.

“There has been so little we can do about lockdown, and this is one of the few things Lily and I have been able to do, so I think doing something like this is disgusting.”

Lyndsey hopes that by speaking up, others will take a quick glance around their park before allowing their children to run around.

Other parents were shocked when she wrote about the pins on the Eastham Matters Facebook page.

“Scumbags,” one person said.

“I’ve witnessed that as well, removed a load from the floor and slide, my grandson injured his arm leg at the bottom of the slide,” another person remarked.

“It’s really awful that we have people like these living in our town, what are they thinking, no excuses,” a third commented. The summary comes to a close.