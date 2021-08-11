Mum was discovered dead after receiving a phone call that forced her to leave the house.

A “fun-loving” mother was discovered dead, slumped across her steering wheel, hours after leaving home on the phone.

Veronica Anderson, sometimes known as Vera, was discovered dead around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 1991. Her assailant has never been apprehended.

Vera’s throat was slit, and her body was discovered on Tannery Lane in Penketh, Widnes, in her blue X-reg Ford Cortina.

After “eating a ball of cocaine,” a rugby player died.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of her death, and while her perpetrator may still be on the loose, two men are desperate to locate him.

Vera’s sobbing daughter, speaking at a press conference at the time, pleaded for information about her “fun-loving” mother’s horrible murder, recalling Vera as a “wonderful mum” who owned a sandwich-making and-selling business.

On August 24, 1991, at 10.10 p.m., the mother-of-two left her home in Hadfield Close in Widnes, telling a neighbor to monitor her six-year-old son because she “had an appointment.”

According to police, she departed after receiving a phone call and even left her television on, indicating that she thought she would only be gone for a short period.

Witnesses later saw a woman matching Vera’s description talking to a man in the Crown and Cushion bar in Penketh between 10.30pm and 11pm that night.

That individual, according to detectives, may have been the assailant.

A man on the lookout for a group of young car thieves found her vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. the next morning and made the terrifying discovery.

Liverpool is quoted as saying According to a story from Washington Newsday at the time, a Home Office pathologist estimated the time of death to be between 11.30pm and 2.30am.

The severity of the wound to her neck, according to the pathologist, indicated she would have died practically instantaneously.

Despite an inch-by-inch search of the crime site, the murder weapon was never found.

In the location, police discovered a “Minette” glove stained with Vera’s blood, as well as a length of cable that they recognized as belonging to the killer.

Ian Rigby, a 40-year-old construction project manager, was reintroduced to the cold case via The True Crime Page Podcast, which he remembered hearing about as a child. “The summary has come to an end.”