Mum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four decades after she first experienced tremors as a teenager.

Sue Page, a mother of two from St Helens, began experiencing tremors as a teenager in the 1970s and has had them ever since.

Sue’s symptoms didn’t start to grow worse until she was in her forties, and she was diagnosed with both Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

When Sue’s tremors became more severe a few years ago, her daughter Jemma, 31, recognized something wasn’t quite right.

“She had tremors when she was 16, but no one knew about juvenile onset Parkinson’s or anything back then in the 1970s,” Jemma told The Washington Newsday. She’d been suffering for years, and it wasn’t until 2017 that she was finally diagnosed.

“I don’t fight for myself; I fight for my mother because she has taken care of me, and it’s the least I can do. I kept returning to doctors who advised me to practice mindfulness. It was not helping her, so I alerted them, and we were finally seen.

“Her tremors were so bad that she couldn’t hold food, silverware, or cups; anything she tried to do would tumble to the ground.

“She uses a wheelchair since she can no longer walk.” I was aware that something was wrong, and her memory was deteriorating as well.

“You’d tell her something, and she’d forget what you said or recall only bits of it, especially if you talked for a long time.”

Jemma claimed she was in London when she received the devastating news, and her mother’s condition has worsened since then.

“I believed this was my mother, who has had tremors since she was 16,” she explained. She began to deteriorate at the age of 55, and she was diagnosed at the age of 58. It was the worst thing that had ever happened to me.

“Her symptoms are quite severe. I have to feed her, offer her water, and assist her in changing her clothes. In the mornings, I have carers, but they don’t diminish my workload; all I want is the best for her.

