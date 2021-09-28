Mum was compelled to go. Asda’s day is made when a stranger approaches her.

When she attempted to pay at the store in Liscard on Monday, her card was denied, the woman stated she was already having a “horror of a day.”

The woman stated she gave up after four attempts at entering her pin and exited the store.

At this time, a man approached her and offered to pay for her groceries, an act of generosity that she said brightened her day.

The mother said she turned down the man’s offer after realizing she had the wrong card, but she wanted to express her gratitude for his generosity.

She remarked on Facebook about what happened, “Some individuals are just special!” Today was a nightmare of a day at Asda (Liscard).

“I’m so behind with my day by the time it’s past the kids’ tea time. For the fourth time in a row, my card refused to operate!! I walked out of the store!

“I was with my kid, whatever man you were!” You brightened my day by offering to pay and assist me! I refused because I had the wrong card! Strangers and humans like these, on the other hand, are few and far between!

“Thank you for making my day with your kindness.”

One woman wrote on Facebook after seeing the message, “How nice.”

To keep the kindness flowing, one woman suggested that the shopper ‘repay the favor one day.’

“Pay it forward when you can,” she wrote.

Another person described the act of generosity as “priceless.”