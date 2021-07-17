Mum was chastised for not informing her family about her pregnancy until after the baby was born.

After hiding the news of her pregnancy to herself until after she gave birth, a new mother claims she was labeled “selfish.”

When many individuals learn they are expecting a child, the first thing they want to do is tell their family.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the best relationship with their blood family, which is why one woman decided to conceal her pregnancy, according to The Mirror.

Despite the fact that the pregnancy had not been planned, the woman and her husband were happy and couldn’t wait to welcome their baby boy into the family – but she didn’t want her mother, step-father, or his children to be a part of it.

“I had been estranged from my mother for a number of years and we had sort of reconnected a couple of months before the epidemic forced us into lockdown,” the woman stated on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole.

“Since then, our relationship has been strained, and I didn’t want her to attempt to push us past the let’s see stage and into me being her kid and her being grandma. She caused me a great deal of pain.”

The woman goes on to say that her problems with her mother began when she was nine years old and her father, with whom she was incredibly close, died after two years of illness.

“My mother grieved when he was unwell and was able and ready to bounce back and start dating quickly,” she continued. After his death, I had nightmares, woke up crying, and had frequent panic episodes.

“It irritated her that babysitters would call her home from dates, and it irritated her even more when she got married and I was crying because she had asked me to keep watch over her husband’s two children at the time.”

After three years, the woman was finally offered professional therapy for the tremendous emotional and psychological pain she was experiencing as a result of her father’s death. When she was 17, the woman went live with her grandparents after a quarrel with her mother. The summary comes to a close.