Mum was certain that a restaurant had given her food poisoning and that she was dying of cancer.

A mother who thought she had food poisoning and complained to a restaurant was subsequently told her symptoms were caused by terminal bowel cancer.

Christine Powter, after always being “fit and healthy” and having no previous ailments, was told she had stage four colon cancer.

“It came out of nowhere,” Christine told the Mirror. I was always in good shape and rarely got sick.”

Christine’s illness was initially misdiagnosed, and she was given anti-sickness medication to alleviate the vomiting, but she was referred to the hospital after dropping two stone in six weeks.

“To have me fast tracked for a hospital referral, the doctor stated he suspected cancer – though he said that was unlikely,” Christine explained.

Christine eventually underwent keyhole surgery and was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks later.

“The surgeon informed me they saw something in my colon and removed it, and there were a couple nodules on my peritoneum as well,” Christine explained.

“The oncologist indicated it was stage 4 cancer,” says the patient. I was so ignorant about cancer that I really asked her if that was a good thing or a bad thing.

“I’m afraid it’s terminal,” she said. It was a complete shock.”

Christine and her husband, John, went home after receiving the news to inform their daughter, Steph.

Christine began chemotherapy soon after, but doctors told her it wasn’t working after a year.

“I was growing quite ill from March 2018 onwards,” she continued.

On July 11th, I was told I only had a few weeks to live.

“I asked the doctor if I’d be able to make it to my silver wedding anniversary and 70th birthday in September. He shrugged and answered, “I’m not sure.”

Christine was then recruited to the Royal Marsden Hospital’s immunotherapy trial.

Christine began to feel better after only five weeks, and for the first time in months, she was able to use the toilet independently.

“I came out of the bathroom punching the air,” she explained. Given how sick I had been, it was incredible how quickly I could feel it working.”

Christine miraculously recovered her ability to eat on her own after only her second session. “The summary has come to an end.”