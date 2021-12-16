Mum was caught startled by a strange request from a Christmas dinner guest.

It can be tough to host Christmas Day for your loved ones.

While the day is meant to be spent with family and friends, it can also turn into a major chore – as well as a significant price.

The stress for one mother has increased as a result of an odd request from an invited guest.

On Mumsnet, she described her experience as follows: “Someone who has been invited to my house for Christmas Day has stated that they would be bringing their kitty.

“Are you asking any pet owners?” “This isn’t regular behavior, is it?”

The woman stated that she “doesn’t know much about pets,” but that she had heard that kittens may be left alone for a day if the owner planned ahead.

Her article went on to say: “I’m not sure why she feels the need to bring it just because it’ll be Christmas Day.

“Is it unreasonable of me to believe it won’t come? I don’t want it to wreak havoc.

“I haven’t gotten back to you yet.”

Other mothers had mixed feelings about the request, with some calling it “strange.”

One person stated: “Definitely out of the ordinary. People who bring their pets to other people’s homes need to learn to control themselves. A kitten can’t be left alone for the entire day, but that doesn’t mean she can’t come for the entire day.” Another person stated: “What a strange situation. What is the kitten’s age?” This is something I’ve heard of people doing with dogs, but I’ve never heard of it being done with a cat! Even though I adore cats, I would decline.” Others were concerned for the kitten’s safety.

“It’s not ridiculous to tell she can’t bring the kitten,” one person commented, “but if it’s still pretty small, I wouldn’t leave it alone for a full day either.”

“The kitten would despise it,” added another.

A third has been added: “Unfortunately, kittens cannot be left alone for long periods of time, so I understand why she wants to bring it, but it’s cheeky of her to inform you that she is, and you have every right to refuse. Just keep in mind that it could mean she won’t be able to come at all.”