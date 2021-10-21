Mum was advised to ‘throw out’ a daughter who had returned to the house during covid.

After her “entitled” daughter returned home, a mother expressed alarm and labeled her “poison.”

The mother “didn’t take it well” when she was labeled “toxic” and sought help on how to deal with the issue.

The mother admitted she is “guilty of proper loosing her rag” when her daughter “engages her in a quarrel” on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) forum.

“My 25 yr old lives at home, I was happy for her to come home from uni during covid lockdown for her to complete degree (she had already deferred modules so was graduating in the fourth year rather than the third) to save to get on her feet to move out and give her time to get a decent job to facilitate this,” the woman wrote in a post titled “A.i.b.u. to not take kindly to being called a toxic mother.”

“Two years later, she has completed her course, has a minimum wage job, and does not save a penny (although she does pay £100 rent per month, which I save). She blames me for her unhappiness or accuses me of interfering, despite the fact that I have put up with a lot, made my mistakes, and yelled when driven insane by the selfishness that comes with being a teen/young adult, but it is so sad that I am

“I searched up toxic mother and I don’t believe I am one. Is it A.I.B.U. [am I being unreasonable]just because I tell her I don’t believe I am?” The article drew a lot of reactions from other Mumsnet users, with many advising the mother to “throw her daughter out.”

"It's time to part ways with your daughter," one Mumsnet user stated. Point out that living with a toxic mother isn't good for her, thus it's time for her to go to a healthier environment. [Original poster] is seriously OP. Your daughter is rude and disrespectful, no matter how much you love her. Because this is essentially your house, she must either accept your rules or leave if the situation is as awful as she alleges.