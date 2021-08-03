Mum wants everyone to see a video of her 18-year-old daughter being possessed after her drink was tainted.

After her drink was allegedly tainted, a teen on her first night out was left unable to move or speak.

Claire Taplin, Millie Taplin’s mother, has posted a terrifying video of her daughter becoming ‘frozen and possessed’ after accepting a drink from a stranger at a nightclub.

Millie, the caretaker, was brought to A&E after becoming ill, with medics apparently telling her she had been given two medications.

Doctors stated the suspected medicines were meant to ‘paralyze and knock her unconscious,’ according to Claire.

Claire has posted a video of her daughter writhing on a hospital bed with her eyes wide open, jaw clinched, and fingers bent like “claws” in the hopes of protecting other girls from suffering the same fate as Millie.

“As awful as it is, if that saves one girl, just one, then it’s worth sharing,” the mother told the Mirror. Nothing can prepare you for what you’re about to see.

“It’s really awful.” She appeared to be possessed.

“I was deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly I was staring at her and thinking to myself, “What the heck have they given her?” I’d never seen anything like it before.

“Her hands were like claws, and she was absolutely frozen.”

“The thing that crushed me was she understood everything that was going on yet she was frozen,” Claire, 48, continued.

“I could see she was there when I made contact with her; she was trying to make eye contact with me but couldn’t.”

Millie and a group of pals were at the Moo Moo nightclub in Southend when a man with a group of people she recognized approached her and offered her a vodka and lemonade drink with the words “taste this.”

She claimed that was the only drink she hadn’t bought herself throughout the night out, and she became ill five to ten minutes later.

“I took a few of swallows of the drink and proceeded to the smoking area,” Millie explained. I got home and felt like I’d had too much to drink, so I walked outside to puke.”

She quickly lost her ability to speak and move, as well as control of her legs and hands.

Mum “She took two sips and,” Claire added. “The summary comes to an end.”