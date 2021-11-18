Mum uses B&Q products to completely change a wooden door for only £13.

A mother from London used a simple way to change her ancient wooden door for for £13.

Samantha Francois decided to renovate her 1930s solid door herself rather than spend more than £200 on a replacement.

She spent only £13 on the supplies she required at B&Q.

Nurse Samantha told LovetheSales.com, “My 1930s antique solid wood door would be very expensive to replace and would be impossible to find, but my hack has given it and my home new life.”

“My husband and I had recently moved and are remodeling, but I’m attempting to do as much low-cost DIY as possible while on maternity leave with a two-year-old and a four-month-old infant.”

“I used D-C-Fix vinyl instead of buying a new door because I didn’t have time to look for one with the right proportions.” Antique doors, on the other hand, were selling for over £200 on the internet!” Samantha wanted to save the antique door because it was an original. “Instead of paying a lot of money, I merely wiped the door down with a regular household cleaner and dried it,” she explained.

“While the door was upright, I removed the backing from the D-C-FIX vinyl, which was only £10 from B&Q, and used a £3 B&Q kit to apply it to the door.” I used the kit to smooth the vinyl against the door, which helped to squeeze out any bubbles and give the project a professional look. Any bubbles can also be popped with a tiny pin.

"After covering the entire front of the door, I heated the vinyl covering the recesses using a hairdryer." I gently pressed the vinyl into the recesses with a towel, smoothing it out with the cloth. I next smoothed the vinyl over the door's edges and trimmed the excess with the D-C-Fix kit's craft knife." Samantha spent just over an hour transforming the door. "The door appeared to be brand new," she claimed. All of my friends and family have complimented me on how lovely the is."