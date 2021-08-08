Mum uses Boohoo and SHEIN discounts to turn a “plain” yard into a “beautiful” one.

With SHEIN and Boohoo deals, a mother of three has transformed her yard into a place of “beauty and joy.”

For many of us, creating a lovely garden in which to relax is a dream, especially now that summer is here.

Donna Crilly, a 47-year-old interior design student, did just that, creating her own calm refuge after having a dream about the home she eventually built.

Customers at George at Asda were taken aback by a £16 satin zebra print outfit that was described as “beautiful.”

Donna, a mother of three sons aged 29, 27, and 27, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, wanted to create a sanctuary where she could “disappear.”

“I wanted to construct a garden that felt like my own space, a garden of beauty and joy where I could escape to, meditate, listen, and heal,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“Before I did any work on the garden, it was a rather plain space with grass and a drab brown shed, so I worked hard to make it a unique space that I gravitate toward, especially since we have done so much work on the house overall.

“I had a dream about a turquoise shed one night and couldn’t get it out of my brain, so I went with a Triadic color scheme of turquoise, pink, and yellow with black for balance and harmony.”

“Overall, the endeavor took around three weeks, with me painting a little every day,” she explained. I sought for deals to go with the color scheme while painting. I used budget retailers and Facebook Marketplace to find savings where I could, while investing on the paving stones because I want them to last.

“I was fortunate enough to find the mirror and corner stand for £10 apiece on Facebook Marketplace. I also visited Boohoo Interiors and purchased the Love sign for £24.99. I bought the vinyl for £28 from Get Kooky.

“I was able to repurpose my existing Perspex table for this room, and I picked up some Frenchic paint from the Al Fresco collection from PV Macari Interiors, a local paint shop.”

“The summary comes to an end.”