Mum uses Amazon, B&M, B&Q, and other discounts to remodel a “dark and unwelcoming” hallway.

It’s all too easy to abandon your hallway and leave it looking neglected or plain, especially when even small expenses can soon mount up.

Now, one resourceful woman has decided to tidy up hers on a shoestring budget, so she’s your gal for advice.

Laura transformed her ordinary hallway with discounts from Amazon, B&Q, B&M, and other stores.

“My hallway was dark and unwelcoming, with a basic curtain that let very little light in and wooden flooring that required some work,” Laura Ross, 45, told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I wanted something different, so I went with a black and white theme to freshen up the area.

“While browsing the Facebook group DIY On A Budget, I came across some inspiration that I loved and bookmarked the ideas for my own monochrome hallway.

“I didn’t have a certain design in mind when it came to finding supplies, so I made it up as I went.” I basically went out and grabbed stuff I liked and put them together.”

Laura’s decor was mostly purchased on Amazon. She began by purchasing a set of four prints for £12.99, followed by a £45 lamp covering and three shelves for £15.

The clock was £24.99, and she also purchased a £29.99 statue, a £11.99 black star, and a £9.99 reed diffuser from the internet merchant.

For £49.99, a radiator cover was acquired, as were four tins of Frenchic paint in the colour Blackjack Alfresco, each costing £16.99. Last but not least, for £12.99, there was a blind.

Laura then went to a few more stores, both in person and online, to see what they had to offer. “The wallpaper came from I Love Wallpaper,” she added. I spent £16.99 on it and only used one roll.

“I bought four frames from The Range for £4.49 apiece for my prints. I also purchased the £6.99 kitten and dog prints from this store. I saw a flower garland as I was leaving that I thought would look beautiful around one of my mirrors, so I bought it for £12.99.

'I bought the zebras for £25 from a woman who runs her own business on Facebook, and.