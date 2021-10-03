Mum uses Amazon and B&Q deals to update her “old and uninteresting” kitchen.

The kitchen is a social hub where families cook and dine together, making it one of the most significant rooms in the house.

Mum Michelle, on the other hand, had had enough and decided to give hers a new lease on life.

Michelle told lovethesales.com that she chose to perform the work herself after being quoted about £1,000 by a local business to replace the kitchen cabinets.

Michelle purchased B&Q primer (£21), paint (£15), and a brush and roller (£12), as well as Screwfix Ronseal Interior Clear Varnish (£12.99) and Amazon Hammerite spray paint (£8.49).

“First, I removed all the doors and hinges,” Michelle told lovethesales.com. Write a number where the hinge will go back on and the same number on the interior of the cupboard so you don’t have to readjust the hinges when they go back on.

“I scraped any large chunks of oil or wood off the doors and hinges with a wallpaper scraper. Then I cleaned everything down with a sugar soap solution, which comes in useful when you’re getting ready to paint. After buffing the doors and hinges using 240 grit sandpaper, I applied a coat of primer.

“I painted the plinths, tops, and sides with two coats of paint front and back, and then repeated the process for the plinths, tops, and sides. I didn’t want to seal it because the paint’s instructions suggested not to, but every small finger print was obvious, so I applied one coat of varnish front and back.”

“My suggestion is to not cut corners,” Michelle concluded. I used a high-quality paint brush and a mohair small roller to create ridges. Finally, I soaked the handles in the sugar soap solution before spray painting them black on cardboard.

“The project cost us £78.99 in total, and it seems like I have a brand new kitchen. I couldn’t be more pleased with how everything turned out.”

“It’s always nice to see people like Michelle discovering their talents and tackling,” said Stuart McClure, money-saving expert and co-founder of lovethesales.com.

