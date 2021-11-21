Mum transforms her home into a Christmas showpiece using B&M and The Range deals.

Some people have already set up their Christmas trees, but one Luton mother has gone above and above.

Lauren Welling has not only decked up her tree, but she has also decked out her home with glittering Christmas lights and transformed her bathroom into a festive wonderland.

Lauren loves Christmas, according to LatestDeals.co.uk, and she wanted to make this year especially memorable after last year’s holiday celebrations were cut short due to the pandemic.

Mum decorates her garden with items from B&M, Home Bargains, and other stores.

Lauren told the money-saving Black Friday app, “I have a two-year-old young girl, and now that she is beginning to grasp Christmas, I wanted to make it as memorable as possible.” Because the last several Christmases have been less than ideal for the vast majority of the world, I told my partner that this year I wanted to go all out.

“I went to Wilko and looked at a tree, which cost £95.” Someone who works there claims that the price of the tree will drop in the coming days. The following morning, it had dropped to £75!” I had leftover ornaments from last year, but I only had a six-foot tree, so I went to The Range, B&M, and the local garden centre to replenish my supplies. The tree has a total of 440 lights on it. I purchased 200 for £10 at B&M and 240 for £12 at Tesco.

“For the outside lights, I had no actual inspiration.” I had no idea how many to buy or how to hang them, so I decided to buy 1000 lights, assuming that they would merely cover the house’s outline border.

“They were put up by my brother-in-law, and then we realized how many lights there were, so we started going up and down as well.” We used four and a half packs of cable clips from The Range, which come in packs of 25 for £2. I still want to add a few more details, but I had no idea how pricey outdoor decorations might be! Some individuals believe November is the month. “The summary comes to an end.”