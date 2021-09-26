Mum transforms her garden, which she previously despised, using discounts from The Range and B&Q.

We all deserve a relaxing outside space where we can enjoy the infrequent British sunshine and get away from the confines of our homes.

Lynda, a 54-year-old York mother, found her garden to be an abandoned spot with a lot of rubbish and was far from peaceful.

Lynda’s friend Sharon gave her the push she needed to finally make the garden into her dream area after receiving an unbelievable £2,700 quotation for someone else to perform the work.

“I loathed my yard so badly – I hadn’t sat out in it in the 5 years I’ve been here,” Lynda, a mother of three sons, told the money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. However, after seeing what other people were doing with their gardens on the Facebook group Gardens On A Budget, I decided to give mine a makeover with the help of my friend Sharon.

“Sharon was the one who persuaded me to do it, so we did it together. Because I’m a single mother, I didn’t have any male aid, and even though I have three sons, they didn’t want to help because I wanted it to be my project.

“I’m overjoyed that I was able to save hundreds of pounds by doing DIY. Several of the supplies I purchased were inexpensive or even free. This aided me in obtaining the most costly item, the stones, which cost £75 a tonne. I paid £225 in total for three tonnes. The log rolls were £5.99 each from The Range, and I only had to buy five because a friend had seven rolls left over from her garden. Getting these gifts was the beginning of my drive to start working on the garden!”

“The fence paint came from B&Q and was £24 a tin,” Lynda explained. Two large tins were utilized. I also looked on Facebook Marketplace and found some good deals there. I spent £30 on a BBQ and £50 on a sunbed.

“The other fees involved were two £10.50 black rolls to go under the stones.”

