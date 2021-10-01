Mum tells’selfish’ killer of her kid that he’ll never comprehend her anguish.

A brave mother told a murderer driver that her kid died as a result of his “selfish choices.”

Andrew Price slammed his black Lexus into parked automobiles and front gardens at 76 mph, killing Adam Edwards.

Price was caught on camera driving at “shocking, lethal speeds” while over the limit and allegedly swigging alcohol behind the wheel.

He lost control of the vehicle and collided with four other vehicles before crashing into two front yards in Haydock’s Vista Road.

Adam, a 19-year-old backseat passenger, died on the way to the hospital, while Anthony Finch, 25, a 25-year-old front seat passenger, was left in a coma and had life-changing injuries.

At Liverpool Crown Court today, Price, 27, of Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, admitted causing death and severe harm by reckless driving.

When he was confronted by Adam’s mother, Lynn Edwards, he bowed his head in shame as she delivered a moving victim personal statement.

“Adam was 19 when he was killed,” the bereaved mother stated. Adam and my family would have just celebrated his 21st birthday if he were still alive today.

“Instead, Adam was snatched from us in a brutal manner. He died, not in a sad accident, but as a result of the selfish decisions made by the driver of the car in which he was traveling.

“The driver of that vehicle will never comprehend the agony and anguish our family has experienced and will continue to experience.

“Losing Adam has impacted our lives forever, and life without Adam will never be the same.”

Ms. Edwards and her husband, Lee Edwards, were proud of and loved Adam, as well as his older brother, younger brother, and younger sister, whom she described as “an exceptionally close little family.”

“On the evening of Wednesday, December 11, 2019, all of our lives were flipped upside down when we were awoken at home by two police officers who had called to tell us that Adam had died in a car accident earlier that night,” she stated.

“How do you handle that kind of news?” I’m not convinced you do. Or, at the very least, I haven’t done so over two years after he was killed.”

Ms Edwards stated that they had all experienced “pain and anxiety,” including herself and Adam’s father. “The summary has come to an end.”