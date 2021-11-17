Mum stole £214,000 in a “delusional” scheme to “purchase toxic boyfriend’s love.”

In a “deluded” attempt to impress her partner with a luxury lifestyle, a woman stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from her job.

Stephanie Long was sentenced to prison today for stealing £214,000 from B&M Waste Services over the course of four years.

Her job as a purchasing and ledger manager entrusted her with paying the company’s contractors and handling finances, but she exploited the position by stealing money and spending it on vacations and shopping.

She launched her thievery operation in April 2016, according to Liverpool Crown Court, and spent the money to make her new boyfriend believe she had more money than she did.

Shortly after being employed, she began stealing from B&M, and the payments went unreported until February of last year.

Long’s deception was exposed after corporate executives announced plans to switch the company’s accounting system to a new one.

Long grew “belligerent” and violent when asked to help, according to the court, to the point of being threatened with disciplinary action.

Soon after, she was granted a severance settlement for just under £9,000, but only a week later, other employees began to notice bogus payments to a bank account.

On the day she left, the 47-year-old attempted to destroy proof of her fraud by shredding invoices, but forensic accountants quickly discovered payments to an account eventually linked to her.

The scam had a terrible impact on B&M and its staff, according to prosecutor Ember-Jade Wong.

In addition to the money stolen by Long and the money it had to spend investigating and correcting the situation, she said it projected to lose another £120,000.

According to a business impact statement delivered in court this morning by Ms Wong, many current employees of the company have experienced significant stress as a result of the case, and the company’s image with suppliers has been severely harmed.

Defending, Long apologized profusely for her behavior, saying she was motivated by a destructive desire to impress a new boyfriend, according to Natalia Cornwall.

Ms Cornwall stated the following: “She was in a particularly toxic relationship, in which she claimed she was humiliated, belittled, and emotionally abused.

