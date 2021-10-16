Mum stated she couldn’t be bothered to take a drug test since she was addicted to cocaine.

A drug-driving mobile hairdresser told police she “couldn’t be a****” to do roadside tests.

Holly Woods, a single mother, was previously released from prison for transporting £2,600 worth of cocaine and heroin to Cumbria.

To pay off debts owing to her dealer, the 33-year-old said she put the cocaine in a bag on her small girl’s car seat.

Her jail term will be suspended in September 2020 “simply because” of her five-year-old daughter, according to the judge.

A second judge informed her she deserved to be in prison, but she was released after she failed to show up for unpaid work sessions.

Now, a third court has given Woods one last chance, citing the possibility of her child being placed in foster care if she is imprisoned.

On April 26, police observed her “erratic” driving in a white Audi Q3 on Woolton Road, Wavertree, at around 10.15pm.

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery told Liverpool Crown Court that officers who pulled over the car with three passengers “could smell cannabis immediately.”

He stated, ” “The defendant’s actions were regarded as erratic and belligerent, and she had difficulty following simple directions. She passed the drinking test, but the cocaine test got a positive result.” Woods contained 94mg of “cocaine breakdown product” benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in a blood sample collected later at a police station. The legal limit is 50 milligrams (mg).

Woods, of Grange Lane, Gateacre, guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and violating her suspended sentence, which was set to expire on November 6, 2020.

On December 27, 2019, a Ford Fiesta was stopped on the A591 near Kendal for possessing cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply.

Woods, who admitted to making two previous drug excursions to Kendal, claimed she “lost her moral compass” after bingeing on cocaine and alcohol and then being exploited by traffickers.

On that occasion, her former boyfriend could care for their kid if she was imprisoned, but the child would suffer as a result of her absence, according to defense lawyers.

Judge Nicholas Barker sentenced her to two years in prison with a two-year suspension, 180 hours of unpaid community service, and a six-month house curfew.

She was fined £500 in November 2020 for missing four unpaid work sessions and once breaking her curfew. “The summary has come to an end.”