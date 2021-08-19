Mum stands by and watches as her kid and the pigeons share the same piece of bread in the park.

A mother from Merseyside filmed the moment her toddler shared a slice of bread with a gang of birds.

Gemma Ratcliffe and her partner were out in Taylor Park in St Helens on Sunday, August 8, feeding the ducks with their two-year-old son Teddy.

The child was tossing bread lumps over the fence into the waiting ducks when he decided to steal a piece for himself.

Teddy, on the other hand, knelt and began chewing on his half of the bread, while four pigeons pecked at the other end, sharing the treat.

Teddy’s mother, Gemma, captured the touching video of her generous son, who is apprehensive of the birds, which are frequently seen as pests owing to their droppings.

Teddy is shown eating his bread unaffected by the pigeons pecking at the opposite end of the slice in the video.

“He’s eating one end, and they [the birds]are eating the other,” Gemma explained.

“My girlfriend and I went for a walk around the park with our son to feed the ducks.

“Teddy wanted to eat some of the bread himself, so I recorded both him and the pigeons doing so.”

Taylor Park was formerly part of the Eccleston Hall Estate and opened to the public in 1893.

It is named after Samuel Taylor, a cotton producer who donated the site to St Helens Council.

In 2005, a £1.2 million lottery-funded restoration project was finished.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.