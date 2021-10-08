Mum squandered a large sum of money at KFC and H Samuel.

A mother of two who squandered thousands of pounds on shopping sprees and restaurant meals was today spared jail.

The proceeds of a “heartless and nameless” cyberattack were laundered by Jasmine Trott and her boyfriend, convicted drug dealer Richard Mademutsa.

Mademutsa used her bank account to send £30,000 to Nigerian hackers who had stolen victims’ email accounts in a £60,000 fraud.

The pair, who live on Walton Breck Road in Anfield, spent their money at H Samuel, Marks & Spencer, Footlocker, and KFC.

The underlying “diversion fraud,” according to Liverpool Crown Court, included Nigerian criminals.

Marcus Quiligotti, one of the victims, was selling a house and hired GD Property Solicitors in Manchester to help him.

However, the fraudsters hacked his email account and sent an email to his attorneys asking them to deposit the £44,665 sale profits to a joint account apparently in his and his wife’s names.

Trott’s NatWest account was the beneficiary of the information supplied, and she received the funds on August 14, 2019.

Prosecutor Christopher Hopkins said £750 was transferred to Trott’s HSBC bank account later that day.

On August 15, £6,000 was wired to Nigeria from her NatWest account via the Azimo money transfer app.

£900 was taken out in cash, £4,000 was sent to “T Kerwin” for “equipment,” £3,000 was sent to Damilola Awonigba for “repairs,” and £2,000 was deposited to her HSBC account.

The following day, £7,000 was transferred to her HSBC account.

“Two cash withdrawals totaling £990 were made,” Mr Hopkins stated. At H Samuel, £648.50 was spent.

“On August 18, two cash withdrawals totaling £1,600 were made.

“Money was spent at River Island, M&S, Footlocker, Sapporo restaurant, and KFC on August 19.”

“A total of £3,998.88 was spent on Euros.”

Mr Hopkins said that an employee at GD Property Solicitors failed to examine the proposed account details, therefore the firm accepted responsibility and paid Mr Quiligotti the money owing to him – £44,665, plus interest.

Mr Quiligotti claimed that he and his family felt watched and that he had no idea how his information was obtained.

“Cybercrime is a cruel and faceless crime that can have extremely terrible consequences for its victims,” he warned.

Northgrant Ltd’s email account was also hacked by the scammers. “The summary has come to an end.”