Mum spills the beans on what it’s like to live near Liverpool Airport.

Living near one of the UK’s biggest airports may not appeal to everyone, but for some, there is no other place they’d rather be.

Sue Bowcock, 50, went to Speke when she was four years old in 1993 and stayed for over two decades before relocating to Scotland and then Runcorn.

Sue returned to the neighborhood in 2017 and now resides on Western Avenue, just a ten-minute walk from the John Lennon Airport gate (LJLA).

13 photographs of the former John Lennon Airport in Liverpool

While some individuals may be put off by the sounds of jets taking off and landing, Sue said she has many good memories of living so close.

Sue has had some incredible experiences, such watching the Liverpool team bus go by as they prepare to leave for a Champions League match and watching the Concorde fly into Speke Airport.

“I adore living around here,” Sue told The Washington Newsday. My family and I are all ardent Liverpool supporters, so seeing the team bus pass by on their route to the airport for a Champions League match gave me the creeps.

“I recall Liverpool winning the Champions League for the last time in 2019.” I was completely dressed up since I had hung a slew of flags on the exterior of my house and in the windows.

“I knew the team would have seen them on their journey to and from the airport.

“People also line up outside the terminal to witness the LFC squad on their way in and out. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I’ve always had to work.

“It isn’t simply football that makes life here so enjoyable. Years ago, Concorde used to fly into what was then known as Speke Airport. We’ve seen it a couple times, and there aren’t many people who can say that!”

When it was opened in July 1933, Speke Airport was little more than a grass strip.

It was one of a number of municipal airports that opened in the United Kingdom between 1929 and 1939 as part of an effort to offer. “The summary has come to an end.”