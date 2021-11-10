Mum spends £200 on a complete bathroom makeover with B&Q and The Range deals.

Renovating a bathroom may be a costly and time-consuming process.

A mother of two, on the other hand, was able to give her bathroom a makeover by performing the work herself and using inexpensive materials.

To keep costs down, Clare Bryson of Perthshire looked for deals in stores and freebies online. The total cost of the bathroom makeover was roughly £200.

“The bathroom was a dreary, outmoded, disabled wetroom,” Clare told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. I wanted it to feel as modern and opulent as possible while spending as little money as feasible. I wasn’t sure if you could paint over a damp wall, but I looked up external PVC window paint and believed it would be similar.

“Before deciding on the shades I’d use, I decided to experiment with a few other colors.” I got to work as soon as I received my vision. I started by taking out the bathroom, which left unattractive holes.

“I looked for a new bath and sink on Facebook and Gumtree. I was pleasantly surprised by the bathtub and tap I discovered, which I purchased for £50 in excellent condition locally. I found the sink for free and reused the previous sink’s tap.” Clare patched the hole in the floor caused by the old shower tray with leftover floor screed from another renovation.

“Next, I used sugar soap on the wet wall, lightly sanded it, then used a little foam roller to paint it with Bedec Multi Surface paint.” To obtain the optimum coverage, I applied three thin layers. Anthracite was used on one wall and Soft Satin White on the others. Toolstation sold these paint containers at £20 each.

“After that, I scored the wall and tiled it to a height of around one metre around the bath, finishing the edges with tile trim.” B&Q’s tiles were £13 per square metre, and Screwfix’s tile trim was £8.99 for 2.5m.

“I had the plumbing done by a friend of a friend, and I finished the look with some mirrors from The Range.” I’m certain.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”