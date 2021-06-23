Mum solves the riddle of a ‘dark object’ seen in the skies over Liverpool.

After observing a ‘UFO’ in the skies over the city yesterday, a Liverpool guy was left scratching his mind.

After observing a light flashing in the sky, Childwall resident Paul Hatton noticed the ‘metallic’ object with ‘stumpy wings.’

He assumed the light flickering was caused by the ‘dark object’ he saw gradually moving in the sky above him in Woolton’s Reynolds Park.

READ MORE: Mum, 59, used boiling water and sugar to murder her 81-year-old husband.

Following the publication of his story in the ECHO, a Liverpool mother stepped forward to offer explanations.

Erinrose Bennett thinks the ‘UFO’ observed in South Liverpool is her son’s shark balloon, which she let fly away from Anfield.

She ordered the custom-made shark balloon a few weeks ago for her son’s third birthday.

Because the balloon is now famous, Erinrose believes her son, Lennon, may want it back.

READ MORE: The Three B***ends bar has been renamed The Two Helmets in honor of the Tory duo.

Paul, who is 68 years old, says he saw the UFO in the sky while strolling with his mother.

“My mum was yelling ‘it’s a UFO,’ and I was saying it’s a weather balloon, and the flickering was coming off the balloon,” he told the ECHO.

“When I arrived home, I zoomed in and realized right away that it wasn’t a balloon.”

“The light we saw was reflecting off the top, which means it’s clearly metallic,” Paul said, adding that a weather balloon wouldn’t be shiny.

“I snapped a photo of a plane that flew over about the same time, and the thing appeared to be about the same height as the plane.”

“I was under the impression that they wouldn’t launch a weather balloon into commercial airspace.”

“At first I didn’t think it was a UFO, I was convinced it was a balloon but now I’m trying to think what could it be.

“It seems to have two stumpy wings and looks like a flying saucer.”

Erinrose said she got the biodegradable shark balloon from an Instagram business called Striking Balloons.