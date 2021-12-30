Mum slams ‘cowardly’ cop who’mocked’ her son’s death by taking pictures at the crime scene.

A heartbroken mother has taken to social media to express her outrage at a cop who took selfie photos at the crime scene where her 16-year-old son was stabbed to death.

PC Ryan Connolly photographed himself ‘laying down’ in south Liverpool’s The Nook park, where Daniel Gee-Jamieson had died from a deadly knife wound.

Merseyside Police has now fired Connolly after an internal inquiry discovered three serious professional standards violations.

Mandy, Daniel’s mother, told The Washington Newsday that she only learned about Connolly’s heinous behavior when a national newspaper reporter investigating the matter knocked on her home.

Mandy said Connolly was taken to The Nook park after her son died in July 2018 from stab wounds.

Connolly allegedly posed for selfies while ‘lying down’ on the floor at the crime site, according to her.

Connolly’s own phone, which was later confiscated by the police, was used to snap the photos, which did not reveal Daniel’s body.

Mandy stated, “Connolly, in my opinion, has made a mockery of my son’s death. It was as if it were all a big joke.

“I’d like to meet him and tell him what a horrible person he is. He’s vile and deranged. How did he end up in the police department in the first place?” Mandy told The Washington Newsday that when a reporter from a national daily knocked on her door, he broke the news to her.

She stated, ” “I had no idea until a journalist knocked on my door yesterday morning (Wednesday) and informed me. Surely, that was not the best way to handle the situation.

“I was perplexed, so I called Mayor Joanne Anderson, who then called the cops. A detective called me about 6 p.m. on Wednesday to confirm that the story was real.

“Connolly had taken selfies at the crime site on his own phone, which was later seized by the police, she told me.

“She claimed that Connolly was not directly involved in the probe, but that wasn’t the point.

“They knew,” the summary concludes.

