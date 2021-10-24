Mum saves nearly £200 on toys thanks to pre-Black Friday sales at Asda, Amazon, Very, and other retailers.

A mother scored a huge collection of half-price pre-Black Friday bargains from Asda, Amazon, and Very.

There’s still a month until Black Friday on November 26, but that hasn’t prevented retailers from lowering prices and providing early discounts.

Sara Phillips, 36, a bargain hunter, revealed how she saved £183 on her Christmas shopping for her two-year-old daughter Bella.

Sara explained how she discovered hidden offers to Lovethesales.com. “This is a tremendous money saver for single moms like myself!” she added. Every Christmas, stores appear to release new “must-have” toys, which are always incredibly pricey. I know a lot of parents who struggle to buy the latest toys for their children, especially around the holiday season. However, if you shop the way I did, you can save a ton of money on gifts!” Sara said, “Normally, I wait until December to buy my gifts, but with all the news of port delays and fears that toys and even food would not be available for Christmas, I realized I had to act immediately and buy the things I wanted.”

“I got the brilliant notion of checking online to see if any businesses were giving any ‘Pre-Black Friday deals.'” I looked up ‘Pre-Black Friday toy sales’ on the internet and got a lot of hits.” Sara was able to save a lot of money, including 85 percent on an Amazon toy and 45 percent on an Asda buy.

The Pop Fidget Backpack has to be my favorite purchase. It’s ideal for Bella since she can play with the pop sounds at home, but she can also take it with us on travels and it will keep her occupied for hours. It was 85 percent off in Amazon’s Pre-Black Friday sale, which was incredible.

“I also got a toy Dinosaur Projector for 55 percent down in the Amazon Pre-Black Friday sale, which will be fantastic for settling down at night.” A Barbie Fairy Doll for 55 percent off and a Barbie Playset for 58 percent off, respectively, and a Water Doodle Magic Mat for 43 percent off. I only saved £90.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”