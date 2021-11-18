Mum runs for miles after the bus as the driver ‘laughs his head off.’

When a mother successfully chased down a bus in Formby, the bus driver was “laughing his head off.”

Leah McDonald was in the process of relocating when her friend Hayley, a teacher at a local Southport college, called to inform her that one of her autistic students had left his wallet on the X2 bus bound for Liverpool.

Hayley, 34, used an app to follow the bus and find out where it was, while Leah drove after it.

As he fled towards a taxi, a man observed a terror suspect “engulfed in flames.”

Leah had been informed it was on the Formby Bypass, but she assumed she’d never see it.

Leah, on the other hand, was able to catch up to the bus in Formby.

“This morning I was at the house with a load of flat pack furniture when Hayley phoned me saying that one of her autistic students had left his wallet on the X bus to Liverpool and would I be able to go and try to track it down,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Hayley had a live bus tracker on her phone, so she was telling me where the bus had stopped and which streets it was taking.” “I’m never going to catch this,” I thought when she mentioned it was on the Formby Bypass.

“She indicated it was stopping at The Grapes as I approached the end of the Formby Bypass, so I drove past The Grapes and saw the bus.” There were automobiles in front of me that had just passed the bus, so I began blowing my horn and flashing my lights at it to come to a halt.

“Then it came to a halt. I had to convince the driver that I wasn’t going insane and that someone had forgotten their wallet on the bus. Because the bus was packed, I apologized to everyone and said that I wasn’t crazy and that I was looking for something for an autistic youngster.

“I climbed up the steps to the top deck and saw Hayley sitting at a table, so I assumed it was the first one.” “As.” “The summary comes to an end.”