Mum retaliates against parents who mocked her daughter’s prom dress.

A enraged mother has retaliated against the “cruel” parents who mocked her daughter for attending her primary school prom in a suit.

Mischa Parker, 11, was “very pleased” about her stylish black dinner jacket, matching trousers, and bow tie, which she had chosen herself in the days leading up to the big night.

Mischa’s prom night was wrecked, however, when she overheard some of the other chaperoning moms and dads laughing and calling her “suit girl.” Mischa was so distraught that she called her mother, Tamara Auty, 33, and requested that she take her up from the party early.

Tamara, from Morley, Leeds, said her entire family felt she looked fantastic and that the incident was “disgusting.” Tamara added: “I had no idea who I was when I was 11, but Mischa has always understood who she is and what she wants.”

“I took her shopping the day before, and she was ecstatic to try it on. She was a little frightened, hoping that no one would laugh at her.

“I simply believe that children should be able to express themselves; why should my daughter be made to feel guilty about her choice of clothing?

“Why would you want to knock down a child for that?”

” Mischa, her mother, and her nine-year-old brother Thomas went to H&M last Wednesday to assist her choose an outfit for her prom at Fountain Primary School.

“She did end up going into the guys’ department and getting a dickie bow because it suited her a little better,” Tamara explained.

“She knew she’d be wearing a suit if she went to any gathering.

“She looked absolutely fantastic and stylish,” said everyone in the family, and the 11-year-old began to look forward to the party the next day, which would commemorate her completion of elementary school.

Tamara explained, “I’d straightened her hair for her, she’d put a little mascara on, her nails were painted black, and she generally doesn’t bother with cosmetics or hair.”

Tamara stated her daughter texted her while at the prom unhappy after overhearing other chaperoning mothers and fathers laughing and referring to her as “suit girl.”

