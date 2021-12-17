Mum received a phone call that she vowed she would never want again.

Following a crash, a young biker reported his mother received a phone call “she never wants to get again.”

At 4.15 p.m., Louis Wood, of Huyton, was riding his motorcycle home when he was involved in a collision with a car on Queens Drive near its intersection with Stanley Park Avenue North.

Following the incident, the 17-year-old injured his ankle and will undergo surgery at Aintree Hospital on Saturday.

But now, Louis and his mother Tracy want to express their gratitude to the wonderful strangers who stopped and assisted him while he lay on the floor waiting for an ambulance.

The strangers had to phone Louis’ mother to tell her what had happened, and he said it was a call “she never wants” to receive again.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Louis described how others came to his aid: “It was in the center of a major intersection, and there were a lot of individuals that pulled over and blocked the road.”

“They stopped traffic, summoned an ambulance, and reassured me.”

“Cars were speeding by and beeping at me, but they were keeping me safe.”

“They told me ‘you’ll be fine,’ and they called my mother since I couldn’t move.”

“Apparently, after I went to the ground, I got right back up, but then fell down again, unable to move because my ankle was in such poor shape.”

Tracy said she was able to thank one woman who was a first responder on the scene and called her to inform her of the situation.

However, Louis and his mother wish to thank others who assisted them as well.

Tracy wrote in a Facebook post that a man called her and told her where Louis was, as well as assisting her in keeping her kid quiet.

She went on to mention that there were other persons who helped to keep traffic moving that she wanted to thank as well.

Louis claimed he is still in pain, and doctors indicated he was “very fortunate,” but the tragedy has caused him to delay his apprenticeship as an Audi repair.

“It’s still aching,” the adolescent stated, “my whole body is suffering, like whiplash and stuff, but my ankles aren’t.”

