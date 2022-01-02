Mum prays that the heinous murderer of her daughter goes to the ‘darkest pits of hell.’

Melissa Belshaw’s mother hopes her daughter’s killer “rots in bars.”

Andrew Wadsworth, Jean Mulvaney feels, should “go to the deepest, darkest pits of hell” for the savagery he inflicted on the popular mother.

Wadsworth was serving his first year of a life sentence after being found guilty of Melissa’s murder and the attempted murder of a brave neighbor.

In May 2019, an elderly man named Wadsworth stabbed Melissa, his former companion, to death at her home in a cocaine and alcohol-fueled attack.

His heinous assault took place in front of his victim’s adolescent daughter.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in prison.