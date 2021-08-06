Mum plans her wedding with her ‘wonderful’ online boyfriend, only to find out he’s her ex.

A single mother thought she had found the love of her life online and had even scheduled a wedding date, only to discover that the man she was speaking with was her ex-partner.

Emma, a Liverpool resident, has been calling Harry every day.

She believed he was “the one” and was looking forward to welcoming him into her family.

“He’s just everything I could dream for in a guy,” Emma remarked.

“He looks incredible; he checks every single box; he’s practically perfect.”

Emma began to have misgivings after only speaking with him via FaceTime when his room was darkened.

The two had planned to meet, and Emma had even traveled from Liverpool to a London airport to do so.

However, he canceled their meeting, claiming that he was unable to board his flight from Dubai, where he was on business.

Experts Oobah Butler and Julie Adenuga enlisted the services of MTV’s Catfish UK to find Harry was not who he claimed to be.

The first hint came in the form of a WhatsApp photo of Harry’s automobile, which he claimed was his.

When Julie looked into the image, she discovered it was a stock photo of a Ferrari.

A photo Harry had ‘posted of himself’ wearing a hoodie with the name of a small business on the back was the next red flag.

When the team looked up the company, they discovered a model named Komal who looked exactly like Harry.

The individual pretended to be Komal by stealing photos from his social media accounts.

Emma burst into tears at learning the truth, and Julie sent ‘Harry’ a note confronting him about their discoveries.

Harry was convinced that the photographs were of him, but Oobah thought the man had a northern accent while claiming to be from London.

The next day, Emma received a call from ‘Harry,’ asking if they might meet at the Royal Albert Dock.

Emma, on the other hand, immediately recognized Harry as George, an older man she had dated the previous year.

Emma, irritated, exclaimed, “Are you kidding me?” You’ve been here the entire time.

“Are you kidding me? I’ve been wasting my time for six months?”

