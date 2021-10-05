Mum passes away after 12 weeks of missed hospital appointments.

A loving mother’s distraught family believes she might still be alive today if a hospital hadn’t canceled 12 weeks of appointments.

Kelly Smith passed away in June 2021 after a three-and-a-half-year fight with colon cancer.

According to CheshireLive, her distraught family believes she is one of the thousands of victims of the UK’s cancer backlog, which has grown as a result of the pandemic.

Kelly Smith’s treatment was put on hold for 12 weeks at the outset of the lockdown, and she believes her disease advanced quickly during that time.

“I’m angry at Covid since it’s me who had this break,” the Macclesfield mother of one remarked at the time. It is I who has been placed in this position.”

Kelly’s seven-year-old son Finn is left behind, and her family has started the #CatchUpWithCancer movement to demand that cancer services be resumed in order to prevent further fatalities.

“The lack of urgency to address the cancer backlog is mind-numbing,” Kelly’s father Craig Russell said.

“The Government and senior NHS officials must act in response to this national tragedy; it is not acceptable to allow cancer people to suffer and die. Every day that passes without action is a day that has passed too soon.

“It’s too late for Kelly, but there’s still time for others to be saved.” She was an inspiration to us, and her legacy motivates us to keep fighting.”

According to the Mirror, an estimated 19,500 cancer patients have gone undiagnosed since the pandemic began.

Delays in diagnosis could result in 60,000 extra fatalities.

Life-saving treatments for several patients were postponed. There were 187,000 fewer chemo treatments in the year leading up to February 2021.

Some of the patients have been given terminal diagnoses. Others are mourning the loss of a loved one who could have been rescued if medical help had arrived sooner. And the issue is far from being solved.

With 5.6 million people in need of care, hospital waiting lists in England are at an all-time high and are growing.

According to the Institute for Public Policy Research, clearing the backlog might take until 2033 even if hospitals expand care by 5%.