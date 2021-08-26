Mum passes asleep in front of Asda and awakens to find a stranger on her phone.

A Merseyside mother has expressed her gratitude to two nice strangers who raced to her aid after she had a seizure outside an Asda store.

Lesley Hargreaves, 39, from St Helens, returned to her local Asda branch on Tuesday at 5.30pm to pick up some things she had neglected to buy earlier that day with her son.

The mother of two was walking up the road to her house after leaving the shop when she began to have a seizure.

Lesley claimed she’s had seizures since the birth of her first kid, but they’ve been “worse” and more frequent in recent days.

Lesley claims that when she “came around,” she was reassured and cared for by two strangers, whom she now wishes to thank.

“I was leaving Asda with my bag of groceries and walking up the road when it happened,” Lesley told The Washington Newsday.

“Only an hour or two before, I’d driven home from Asda with my kid after doing a huge shop. When I returned, I noticed that we were missing some items, so I decided to walk back because it wasn’t too far.

“The next thing I knew, I was there with these two ladies. One person was calling for an ambulance, conversing with paramedics and answering questions while keeping an eye on my breathing.

“The other took my phone and dialed my husband’s number to come pick me up.

“I’ve had seizures for nearly nine years, since I had my first child, but this week has been particularly bad.

“I had three seizures in a row at home last Thursday, and then another one yesterday, for a total of four in the last seven days, so I called the doctor today.”

Lesley stated that she is a little sore from her fall but is feeling much better, and that she wishes she had written down the names of the ladies who assisted her.

Both women were blonde and approximately her age, with one possibly somewhat older. Lesley recalls one wearing jogging pants and the other wearing casual jeans and a t-shirt.

“The ladies who found me were quite patient with me, asking me if I remembered my name and date of birth,” Lesley recalled. It’s the seizures.” “The summary comes to an end.”