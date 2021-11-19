Mum passed out in the parking lot after a restaurant lunch.

A mother had breathing problems after eating a dinner with her family in a restaurant and fainted in the parking lot.

On September 11th, last year, the family went to the Haute Dolci restaurant in the Coliseum Shopping Park in Ellesmere Port.

Amy Taylor had gone out to eat with her husband and daughter after being diagnosed with a nut allergy earlier this year.

After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

The mother told the waitress she had a nut allergy and asked if the food she wanted to order contained nuts or was prepared away from nuts, according to the court. The dish was nut-free, according to the waitress.

Amy had a strong allergic reaction to the food, which included a tight chest and breathing difficulties.

She passed out on her way back to their car after the family had left the restaurant.

An investigation was launched after the incident was reported to the Council.

Following a prosecution by Cheshire West & Chester Council, Haute Dolci’s proprietors, HD Coliseum Ltd, pled guilty to breaching the Food Safety Act at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

HD Coliseum Ltd was penalised £2,000 in addition to court costs of £945 and a victim surcharge of £190. In addition, the company must pay Amy Taylor £500 in compensation within 28 days, bringing the total amount the company must pay to £3,635.

The waitress was issued a formal written warning, and the entire crew was retrained, according to the corporation. All allergen concerns must now be brought to the attention of management right away.

“This firm put its customers at risk,” Councillor Karen Shore, the Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways, and Strategic Transport, said. “It was extremely fortunate that the Amy did not suffer more terrible repercussions.”

“All food enterprises have a responsibility to serve safe food, and if they fail, it is completely unacceptable, and the Council has a responsibility to defend the public’s health.”

“Officers discovered that the establishment did not meet the required allergy criteria and posed a serious risk to the public in this case.”

“Food establishments that do not follow the rules.”

“The summary comes to an end.”