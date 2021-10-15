Mum of four left unable to speak or swallow after hating Christmas.

A mother of four who used to despise Christmas has been rendered speechless and unable to swallow.

Stephanie Hughes, 36, stated that she had made it “When she finally realized what was wrong with her last year, she called it “burnout.”

She told The Washington Newsday that she experienced a “autistic collapse” after years of hiding without realizing it.

“I simply sat there thinking, ‘oh my god, how did I not realize?'” she explained.

Everything just fell into place after all of my struggles.

“When I was younger, I used to spend a lot of time walking around the playground. I didn’t have many friends, found it difficult to make friends, and never wanted to go out.

“I’d be envious of other girls who were best friends, and I’d get taunted frequently.

“Some of my family members even said I was ‘a little odd.'”

Stephanie, who grew up in Wallasey, Wirral, but now lives in Ellesmere Port, said she was always in and out of jobs later in life and would have nervous breakdowns at work if she had to speak to people.

“I would frequently go into work and then turn around and drive home,” she explained.

Stephanie claimed she enjoyed the outbreak because it meant she no longer had to go out and deal with people after leaving her job as a clerical support worker in a hospital.

She stated, ” “I recently experienced autism burnout, something I had never idea was possible.

“I lost weight, couldn’t speak or swallow, and had trouble walking, all of which were just physical expressions of my life-long hiding.

“But it all came together: the need to read menus four times before going out, the fact that I don’t like a lot of noise, that I don’t enjoy being kissed or embraced, and that I don’t like anyone touching my belongings – including my husband, Liam, and children.

Stephanie, the mother of Josh, 17, Maisy, 14, Florance, five, and Nancy, four, was diagnosed in September of last year.

Maisy and Florance, two of her daughters, were also diagnosed with autism, which led her to realize she had the same illness.

