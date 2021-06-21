Mum now spends her days ‘living, eating, and sleeping’ in the room of her only daughter, who was murdered by a scrambler yob.

After realizing her daughter had been plowed down by a stoned scrambler yob, a mother has talked of her “agony.”

On March 1, Rebecca Cooke was out for a lunchtime walk near her Huyton house on Court Hey Road when she was mowed down by a scrambler yob.

Daniel King was observed speeding at 60 mph before rounding a corner and swerving onto the pavement to evade a police car approaching from behind.

READ MORE: After a collision with a Fiat, a quad biker has chest injuries.

As he ascended the sidewalk, he collided with the 26-year-old woman, who sustained “catastrophic” injuries and died in the hospital.

Margaret Cooke, her mother, detailed the terrifying moment she realized her daughter had been killed in the crash.

In the testimony, presented in court by prosecutor Geoffrey Lowe, she said her daughter worked from home throughout the pandemic and went to exercise and enjoy fresh air “every day during lunch.”

“I was out shopping, and we were talking on the phone,” Ms Cooke explained.

Ms Cooke said she tried to call Rebecca back after the call ended but was unable to do so.

There was a “strong police car presence” when she arrived home, and her “stomach turned” as she realized something major had transpired near their home.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would have anything to do with me,” Ms Cooke added.

“I packed up my belongings and headed to Rebecca’s room, but she wasn’t there.”

Her “world broke apart” because “at that very moment, I understood the serious occurrence had something to do with Rebecca,” she claimed.

Rebecca was “extremely punctual,” she said, and should have been in her room, working on her computer.

Ms Cooke called her niece, who lived on the same street and went to talk with officers, because she had a “terrible feeling Rebecca was implicated.”

She prayed “please don’t let this be my Rebecca” as she waited to hear the outcome of the conversation.

Her niece was told it was an “incident involving a young woman” and Ms Cooke said “I knew 100% this was our beautiful Rebecca” adding “it was like a living nightmare”.

Later, the cops arrived. The summary comes to a close.